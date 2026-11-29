Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday said the "soul of Bharat is awakening from within" and called upon people to channel the country's collective strength towards nation-building and securing India's rightful place on the global stage. Addressing the 'Rashtra Vandanam' event in Rohini, Delhi, organised as part of the RSS centenary celebrations, Bhagwat said it was the responsibility of every citizen to ensure that society remained committed to the task of nation-building.

He said the country was witnessing growing expectations and confidence in India across different sections of society, including young people, business communities and political leaders. Referring to his recent visit to three countries, Bhagwat said he had observed a sense of wonder, pride and great expectations about India despite what he described as persistent negative propaganda.

'The soul of Bharat is awakening from within': Mohan Bhagwat

"Across the entire nation, the soul of Bharat is awakening from within," Bhagwat said, stressing the importance of collective strength and social responsibility. He said society, guided by individuals of high ideals who command public respect, must dedicate itself to nation-building and helping India secure its rightful place globally.

"Therefore, it is the duty of us all to ensure that society, empowered by this collective strength and guided by individuals of high ideals who command public respect, becomes fully dedicated to the task of nation-building and to securing for India its rightful place on the global stage," he said. The RSS chief added that the organisation had already formulated plans towards achieving these objectives and work in this direction had begun.

Bhagwat says India's rise is linked to the global rise of Sanatan Dharma

Speaking about India's civilisational role, Bhagwat referred to the idea that the rise of Sanatan Dharma and India's progress are connected. He cited a reference to Lord Krishna and said India's rise was part of a larger historical and spiritual vision. "When it is God's will that Sanatan Dharma rises in the world, then India rises, and such a will of Lord Krishna has now arisen, so India's rise is inevitable," he said.

Bhagwat also referred to the vision of great thinkers who, after examining India's body, mind, intellect and soul, had placed this responsibility before the country. He said India's journey through history showed that the country was gradually moving in that direction. He further said that people associated with the Commonwealth had expressed the expectation that India should lead the Commonwealth Games.

RSS chief says India is seen as a trustworthy country globally

Bhagwat said India continued to extend goodwill to other countries despite tensions in international relations. He described helping others, including those who may not reciprocate, as part of India's character. "India stands as the only nation in the world that, while navigating the various tensions inherent in the international arena, continues to extend goodwill towards all," he said.

He added that India was willing to help even countries with which it might have differences or strained relations. According to Bhagwat, this approach was not a recent development but reflected the country's longstanding character. He also said the world expected India to play a significant role and described the country as increasingly trustworthy in the international arena.

Bhagwat says unity and mutual goodwill are essential for India's progress

The RSS chief also stressed the need to sustain the sense of unity that often emerges during times of crisis. He said mutual goodwill should guide the conduct of people towards one another in the country. Bhagwat said India's democratic journey and economic progress had surprised people abroad. He noted that some had believed democracy was introduced to India from outside, but the country had embraced and sustained the system through its own journey.

He said India's ability to reconcile differences and coexist with diverse viewpoints was among the qualities that had drawn attention internationally.

Bhagwat speaks about growing global expectations from India

Recalling his visits to three countries, Bhagwat said he had encountered admiration and expectations about India among ordinary citizens, business communities, young people and political leaders from different ideological backgrounds. "During my visit to three countries, I have observed that despite persistent negative propaganda, there exists a sense of wonder, pride, and great expectation regarding India among the common people, among those who drive the economy, the younger generation, and even leaders of varying political ideologies," he said.

Bhagwat said these expectations reflected India's growing presence and the importance of directing the country's collective strength towards development and nation-building.

(With inputs from ANI)

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