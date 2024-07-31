Wednesday, July 31, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. India
  4. Why has Mohan Bhagwat not assumed position of Prime Minister or any other official post? RSS chief responds

Why has Mohan Bhagwat not assumed position of Prime Minister or any other official post? RSS chief responds

During a recent event, RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat was asked why he has not yet taken up the position of Prime Minister or any other significant role. Scroll down to read his reply.

Reported By : Yogendra Tiwari Edited By : Anurag Roushan
New Delhi
Updated on: July 31, 2024 12:42 IST
Why has Mohan Bhagwat not assumed position of Prime Minister or any other official post?
Image Source : PTI Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh Chief Mohan Bhagwat.

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat, who often shares his views on important national issues, recently attended the inauguration of a new building at Shri Dayanand Gurukul College in Amroha, Uttar Pradesh. During the event, a student asked Bhagwat why has he not taken up a prominent position like the Prime Minister of India or any other important role so far?

In response, Bhagwat stated that workers (Karyakartas) like him are not here to hold positions of power but to serve the nation. He said, "We are not here to become something. We are here to work for the country. Let the glory of our motherland remain eternal, whether we live for four days or not (Tera Vaibhav amar rahe maan, hum din char rahein na rahein)." 

RSS' orders are supreme: Bhagwat

Speaking further, Bhagwat emphasised that any RSS volunteer, when asked personally, would express a desire to run a branch (shakha). He added that the orders of the RSS are supreme and that he has dedicated himself completely to the organisation's work. He noted that if it weren’t for the commitment to the country, no one would leave their home. "We decided what our worth is...We should work by fully dedicating ourselves to the nation. Therefore, we have closed the door to such positions from the beginning," he added. 

No personal ambition: Bhagwat

Bhagwat also mentioned that the RSS dictates what needs to be done, and he follows accordingly. The RSS chief asserted that he has no personal ambition or desire, stating, "We are nothing as individuals. We have given up everything. If it were up to us, we would even renounce our name and form, but that is not allowed in the Sangh."

ALSO READ: Manipur situation should be given priority, need to get over election rhetoric: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related India News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement