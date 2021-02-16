Image Source : INDIA TV (VIDEO GRAB) Mithun Chakraborty to rejoin politics? Mohan Bhagwat meets actor in Mumbai ahead of Bengal polls

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Tuesday visited actor Mithun Chakraborty at his Mumbai. Bhagwat arrived at the actor's bungalow in Madh area early morning. The meeting between Chakraborty and Bhagwat has triggered speculations about the actor rejoining politics.

The meeting took place weeks before the Election Commission of India announces the schedule for the Assembly elections in West Bengal.

Chakraborty hails from Bengal. He is a popular star with a massive fan following in the eastern state.

Chakraborty, however, denied reports of him joining politics again. "I have a spiritual connection with Mohan Bhagwat. I had met him in Lucknow and later I had requested him to come to my home when he is in Mumbai," he said.

Chakraborty joined politics in 2014 after he was nominated for the Rajya Sabha by the Trinamool Congress. He resigned from the House in December 2016.

