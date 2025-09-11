Mohan Bhagwat turns 75: 10 lesser-known facts about the RSS chief's life and journey RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat is celebrating his 75th birthday today. Known for his organisational skills and influence in Indian public life, he has shaped the direction of the RSS in significant ways. On this special day, here are 10 facts you may not have known about him.

New Delhi:

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat turned 75 on Thursday, an occasion that has drawn wishes and tributes from across the political and social spectrum. He was born on September 11, 1950. Known as one of the most influential figures in Indian public life, Bhagwat has played a pivotal role in shaping the direction of the Sangh and its outreach. Over the years, he has emerged not just as the head of the RSS but also as a key voice in the country's socio-political narrative. On this special day, here are 10 facts you may not have known about him.

Bhagwat started working as an RSS 'paracharak' about 50 years ago and became its sarsanghchalak (chief) in March 2009, rising through the ranks. His father, Madhukarrao Bhagwat, was also a 'pracharak', meaning a full-time RSS worker. Bhagwat was the RSS sarkaryavah (general secretary), second-in-command, before he was made the organisation's chief. Earlier, he served as the RSS' Akhil Bharatiya Sharirik Pramukh (national in-charge of physical training).

10 facts about Mohan Bhagwat

Educational background: Mohan Bhagwat holds a bachelor's degree in veterinary science and a postgraduate degree in agricultural science. Early RSS journey: He became a full-time 'pracharak' (campaigner) for the RSS in 1975 during the Emergency. Youngest RSS chief: Bhagwat took over as the Sarsanghchalak (chief) of the RSS in 2009 at the age of 59, becoming one of the youngest to hold the post. First official Rashtrapati Bhawan invite: He was the first RSS chief to be officially invited to the Rashtrapati Bhawan by then-President Pranab Mukherjee in 2018. Tenure as RSS chief: Bhagwat is the third-longest-serving chief of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh after Madhukar Dattatreya Deoras, popularly known as Balasaheb, and MS Golwalkar. Honorary recognition: Bhagwat was awarded an honorary Doctor of Science (DSc) degree by the state-run Animal and Fishery Sciences University in Nagpur. Simple lifestyle: Despite his powerful position, he is known for his simple way of living and often travels with minimal security and prefers modest accommodations. Strong organisational skills: Within the Sangh, Bhagwat is credited for modernising outreach and emphasising the importance of youth participation. Global recognition: Bhagwat has represented the RSS on several international platforms in order to strengthen its global outreach. Personal life: Like other senior RSS leaders, Bhagwat has remained unmarried and decided to dedicate his entire life to organisational work.

