Hasin Jahan receives rape threats for posting best wishes greetings for Ram Mandir bhoomi pujan

Image Source : FILE PHOTO Mohammad Shami's estranged wife Hasin Jahan receives rape threats for sharing greetings for Ram Mandir bhoomi pujan

Cricketer Mohammad Shami's estranged wife Hasin Jahan has filed a complaint with the cyber cell of Kolkata Police as she is getting rape threats for putting out a post in which she gave her best wishes to the Hindu community on the Bhoomi Pujan of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

In her complaint, Hasin Jahan said, "this is very much unfortunate that I have been continuously harassed and abused by certain mean-minded people after I wished our Hindu brothers and sisters for the ... Ram Mandir at Ayodhya on 5th August 2020. Some people are continuously threatening me fr taking mu life ... even raping and molesting also. In this situation, I am feeling helpless and worried about my daughter's future also. The continuous attack through all the social media like Instagram, Facebook, Twitter makes me jeopardised. Please help me as I am feeling insecure every moment. It this continues, I will be mentally depressed."

"I will be highly obliged if you kindly take immediate action against this mental torture. I am feeling highly insecure as I live alone with my daughter. Now every second have become a nightmare for me," Jahan said adding she hopes, "you will kind enough on humanitarian ground."

Ram Mandir bhoomi pujan had taken place on August 5 in Ayodhya. The event that was marked by Diwali-like celebrations added another chapter in the Indian history when PM Modi laid the foundation stone of the grand Ram Mandir.

ALSO READ | After Ram Mandir, 'liberating' Kashi, Mathura our next focus: Akhara Parishad

ALSO READ | 'Bharat Ki Aastha Mey Ram Hai': PM Modi hails Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan as Golden Moment in History

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage