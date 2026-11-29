New Delhi:

Is Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami set to start his political innings? The speculations about his political debut are on rise after Shami met the BJP National President Nitin Nabin. Meanwhile, BJP has not issued any official statement about Shami's joining in the saffron party. The party’s Minority Morcha President, Kunwar Basit Ali was also attended the meeting.

Yuzvendra Chahal joins BJP

The development comes a week after Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal joined BJP. The BJP announced that Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal has joined the Bharatiya Janata Party and has been appointed a special invitee to the party's OBC Morcha's national executive. Chahal has expressed his gratitude to the BJP high command for giving him responsibility within the party. In a post on his X handle, Chahal said, "I express my heartfelt gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP National President Nitin Naveen, and OBC Morcha National President Amarpal Maurya for giving me a place and respect within the BJP family."

Chahal recently retired from Test Cricket, however, he will continue to play in white-ball formats like ODIs and T20s. He has made his international debut for India in 2016.

Mohammed Shami retires from Test Cricket

Ace India pacer Mohammed Shami earlier announced his Test retirement on November 6. The 36-year-old made his international red-ball debut against the West Indies in 2013. Notably, Shami played 64 Tests and picked up 229 wickets. His record also includes six five-wicket hauls, which underlines his consistency as one of India's leading pace options.

His ability to extract movement and generate swing with both the new and ageing ball made him an important component of India's bowling attack, particularly during overseas assignments. His numbers outside India reflected that impact. Shami collected 145 wickets in 41 away Tests at an average of 30.33, establishing himself as a dependable option in conditions that demanded accuracy, movement and endurance.

His final appearance in the longest format came during the ICC World Test Championship 2023 Final against Australia. Although injuries affected different stages of his career, he continued to make valuable contributions whenever available. In the meantime, the pacer has confirmed that he remains available for India in white-ball cricket.

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Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal joins BJP, appointed member of revamped OBC Morcha team