Mohammed Makkatt wanted by Kerala police in 2006 murder case extradited from Saudi Arabia to India: Sources

Mohammed Haneefa Makkatt against whom a red notice has been issued and a wanted by Kerala police for kidnapping and murdering a man named Karim in 2006, has been extradited from Saudi Arabia and brought back to India on Sunday, sources informed.

The accused was wanted by police in Kunnamangalam police station in Kozhikode.

