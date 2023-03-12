Sunday, March 12, 2023
     
Mohammed Makkatt wanted by Kerala police in 2006 murder case extradited from Saudi Arabia to India: Sources

Mohammed Haneefa Makkatt, a criminal wanted by Kerala police for kidnapping and murdering a man named Karim in 2006, has been extradited from Saudi Arabia to India.

Shashwat Bhandari Edited By: Shashwat Bhandari @ShashBhandari New Delhi Updated on: March 12, 2023 17:20 IST
Representational image
Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image

Mohammed Haneefa Makkatt against whom a red notice has been issued and a wanted by Kerala police for kidnapping and murdering a man named Karim in 2006, has been extradited from Saudi Arabia and brought back to India on Sunday, sources informed.

The accused was wanted by police in Kunnamangalam police station in Kozhikode.

