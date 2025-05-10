Mohammad Hassan Khan killed by India: Everything to know about Jaish terrorist Mufti Asghar Khan's son The first action taken by India under Operation Sindoor, on 7 May, killed several relatives of Masood Azhar. Now it has been confirmed that Jaish terrorist Mufti Asghar Khan's son is also dead. Read further to know everything about Mohammad Hassan Khan.

India started Operation Sindoor on 7 May. In this attack, which was carried out to avenge the Pahalgam attack, 9 terrorist hideouts in Pakistan and PoK were destroyed. Reportedly, around 100 terrorists were killed during these attacks. Masood Azhar, the head of Jaish-e-Mohammed, himself issued a message saying that 10 of his close relatives and 4 members of Jaish-e-Mohammed were killed during Operation Sindoor. His post mentioned the killing of his brother-in-law, brother, sister-in-law, sister, nephew, niece and nephews. Immediately after this, a picture surfaced on social media in which he was seen amid a funeral. Now the names of the bodies being buried during this funeral have been revealed. One of them was also Jaish-e-Mohammed's famous terrorist Mohammad Hasan Khan.

Who is Jaish's terrorist Mohammad Hasan Khan?

Mohammed Hasan Khan was associated with Jaish-e-Mohammed. He was the son of Mufti Azhar Khan Kashmiri, the operational commander of Jaish-e-Mohammed in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (POK). He played an important role in terrorist attacks in Jammu and Kashmir. He not only supplied weapons for these attacks, but had also carried out several terrorist incidents himself. Not much information has been revealed about Mohammad Hassan Khan, but it is being said that he was also included in the list of most wanted terrorists.

A guard of honour was given to terrorists in Pakistan

A video of the funeral of terrorists has become quite popular. In this video, Masood Asghar is seen among many Pakistani army soldiers and officers. These terrorists can also be seen giving a guard of honour. Let us tell you, a guard of honour is given to martyred soldiers. In such a situation, the message through this video is clear that Pakistan sees these terrorists as martyred soldiers, which is condemnable.

These 5 terrorists were also killed

Five terrorists have been identified today. Apart from Mohammad Hassan Khan, the list includes Mudassar Khadian Khas, Hafiz Muhammad Jameel, Mohammad Yusuf Azhar and Khalid alias Abu Akasha.

