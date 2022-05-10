Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Mohali blast: RPG fired from white Swift Dzire car at Punjab Police's Intel HQ | 10 points

A rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) was fired from outside the street, which landed on the third floor of the Punjab Police's Intelligence Headquarters in sector 77 of Mohali on Monday. The grenade, however, did not explode and only the glass doors and windowpanes were shattered. It is said that RPG-22 might have been used in the attack.

Indian Army sources claimed that RPG is not used by Indian jawans and that it is used by 12 countries including Pakistan and Afghanistan. Terrorists used RPG in various locations for terror activity in Kashmir earlier. The Mohali Police called it an RPG-like attack and termed the blast a minor one. "A minor explosion was reported at the Punjab Police Intelligence Headquarters in sector 77, SAS Nagar at around 7.45 PM. No damage has been reported. Senior officers are on the spot and an investigation is being done. Forensic teams have been called," the police said in a statement. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is gathering information about the incident. A team of NIA's terror unit is in contact with the Punjab Police. It may start probing the Mohali attack case, sources said. The NIA believes that Khalistani groups are thriving in Punjab who have carried out the attack after conducting reconnaissance of the area. Four days ago four Khalistani terrorists were arrested by the Haryana Police. The preliminary probe has indicated that two car-borne persons might have been involved in the attack. A swift dzire car is said to be seen outside the Intelligence wing before the attack took place. As the building doesn't have any CCTV camera, the police are trying to gather footage from the nearby area. A number of persons living in the neighbourhood have been questioned. A team of NIA from the Delhi's office might be sent to Mohali after the instructions from the Union Ministry of Home Affairs. "A terror unit of NIA is in touch with the Punjab Police. A few Intelligence reports were issued which said the Khalistani outfits were active and they were planning to disturb peace in the area," said a source. The incident is being seen as a major intelligence failure as the office houses the state counter intelligence wing, special task force and some other units. No one, however, was injured in the explosion, which political parties termed "disturbing" and "shocking". Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said police are investigating the case and asserted that anyone trying to disturb peace in the state will not be spared. Mann has called a meeting of senior police officials, including the Director General of Police, at his residence and also sought a report on the incident, according to official sources. “The Punjab Police is investigating the explosion in Mohali. Anybody who tries to spoil the atmosphere in Punjab will not be spared,” he tweeted. AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal termed the explosion in Mohali “a cowardly act” of those who want to disturb peace in Punjab and asserted that his party's government in the state will ensure the culprits get the “strictest punishment”. “Mohali blast is a cowardly act of those who want to disturb the peace of Punjab. The Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) government in Punjab will not let the wishes of those people be fulfilled,” Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi. “Peace will be maintained under all circumstances with the cooperation of all the people of Punjab and the culprits will be given the strictest punishment,” the Aam Aadmi Party leader, who is also Delhi CM, added.

