Mohali blast: 11 detained by Punjab Police, case filed under UAPA

Follow us on Image Source : VIDEO GRAB INDIA TV Mohali blast: 11 detained by Punjab Police

Mohali Blast Latest News: Eleven people have been detained by the Punjab Police in connection with an explosion at the Intelligence wing headquarters of the state police in Mohali. Sources said that the state police and other intelligence agencies are interrogating the detained persons at an undisclosed location.

Sources said that the police have filed a case against unidentified people under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

A rocket-propelled grenade had hit the Intelligence Wing headquarters of Punjab Police in Mohali on Monday night, shattering windowpanes on one of the floors of the building. According to police, no one, however, was injured in the explosion, which political parties termed "disturbing" and "shocking".

The explosion took place at around 7.45 pm at the office located at sector 77 in Mohali. The windowpanes on one of the floors of the building were shattered because of the explosion.

CM Mann promises action

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said 'strictest' punishment will be given to those who tried to spoil the atmosphere in the state by attacking the Intelligence Wing headquarters of Punjab Police in Mohali and highlighted that "some arrests" have been made in the case. Mann also held a meeting with Punjab Director General of Police VK Bhawra and top officials of the Intelligence Wing here and sought a report on the incident.

"I held a meeting with the DGP and officers of the Intelligence in the wake of the incident that happened in Mohali yesterday. All the details are coming out. Some arrests have been made and more will be made," he said. "I want to say that whosoever tries to spoil the atmosphere of Punjab will not be spared and they will get the strictest punishment which their coming generations will remember."

"Very soon, the culprits will be behind bars," the Chief Minister.

The incident took place days after the arrest of four suspected Pakistan linked terrorists in Haryana's Karnal and the arrest of two people with the recovery of an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) packed with 1.50 kg RDX from Tarn Taran district in Punjab. The explosion also came close on the heels of the recovery of an explosive device near Burail Jail in Chandigarh on April 24.

READ MORE: RPG fired from white Swift Dzire car at Punjab Police's Intel HQ in Mohali | 10 points

Latest India News