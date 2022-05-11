Mohali attack: CCTV footage shows rocket-propelled grenade fired from car at Punjab Police's Intel HQ

Follow us on Image Source : VIDEO GRAB INDIA TV CCTV footage shows rocket-propelled grenade fired from car at Punjab Police's Intel HQ

Mohali attack CCTV video: A CCTV footage of the rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) at the Intelligence Headquarters of Punjab Police in Mohali has surfaced. The footage was recorded on a CCTV camera installed across the road.

The footage shows normal traffic movement near the building. Then a sudden flash of light could be seen in the video which was the result of the rocket's impact on the building.

The impact was so high that the light illuminated the vicinity leading to the camera becoming idle for a second. The incident triggered a security scare in the border state.

A rocket-propelled grenade had hit the Intelligence Wing headquarters of Punjab Police in Mohali on Monday night, shattering windowpanes on one of the floors of the building. According to police, no one, however, was injured in the explosion, which political parties termed "disturbing" and "shocking".

The explosion took place at around 7.45 pm at the office located at sector 77 in Mohali. The windowpanes on one of the floors of the building were shattered because of the explosion.

The incident is being seen as a major intelligence failure as the office houses the state counter intelligence wing, special task force and some other units.

READ MORE: Mohali blast main accused Nishan Singh arrested from Faridkot; Pakistan links surface

Latest India News