'Modi ji, Yogi ji, others must listen carefully...': Yogendra Yadav at Ghazipur border

Modi ji and Yogi ji and all others must listen carefully, farmers will not go back from this movement, humiliated and defamed, said Yogendra Yadav, leader of the Swaraj Party, at a farmers' rally at Delhi-UP border. Yogendra Yadav is among those named in the FIRs by the Delhi Police lodged with respect to Republic Day violence during farmers tractor parade.

However, on January 26, Swaraj India president Yogendra Yadav said he felt "ashamed" of the way the farmers' tractor parade turned out on Tuesday, and took responsibility for it.

"Being a part of the protest," he said, "I feel ashamed of the way things proceeded and I take responsibility of it."

The tractor march meant to highlight farmers' demands dissolved into anarchy on the streets of the national capital as hordes of rampaging protesters broke through barriers, fought with police, overturned vehicles and delivered a national insult -- hoisting a religious flag from the rampart of Red Fort, a privilege reserved for India’s tricolour.

"Violence impacts any kind of protest in a wrong way. I cannot say at the moment who did it and who did not, but prima facie it looks like it has been done by the people that we kept out of the farmers’ protest," Yadav said.

"I appealed continuously that we stick to whatever route was decided and not deviate. Only if the movement goes peacefully, we will be able to win," said Yadav, who has been supporting the farmers' agitation against the new agriculture laws.

Tens of thousands of protesters clashed with police in multiple places, leading to chaos in well-known landmarks of Delhi and suburbs, amid waves of violence that ebbed and flowed through the day, leaving the farmers' two-month peaceful movement in tatters.

