OPINION | Modi’s warning to Pakistan: Mend ways or bite the dust

Modi's warning to Pakistan: Mend ways or bite the dust

In a clear warning to Pakistan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Thursday, declared, no power on earth can deter India from punishing Pakistan-sponsored terrorism. "India cannot be deterrred by creating scare about use of atom bomb by Pakistan", Modi said. The Prime Minister was addressing a rally in Bikaner near Pakistan border, while launching several thousands of crores worth new projects.

Modi warned that if Pakistan does not mend its ways, it will have to face serious consequences. It will face severe cash crunch and water shortage, he said. Modi said, "I keep my head cool but the blood that runs through my veins is hot. Garam Sindoor (hot vermillion) runs through my veins". He was referring to Operation Sindoor in which Indian armed forces destroyed 11 Pakistani air bases and razed nine terrorist headquarters inside Pakistan.

Pakistan's Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar immediately reacted. He said, it seems India is going to do something big. "India", he said, "could have destroyed Pakistan, but it was by the grace of Allah that Pakistan was saved." Modi bluntly said, there will be no trade, no water, and any talks with Pakistan will be only on return of Pak Occupied Kashmir. "For every terror attack on India, Pakistan's army and economy will have to pay the price, If Paklistan continues with its mischief, it will have to beg for penny and will not get the water on which India has the rights....Our enemy and the world now know what happens when 'sindoor' turns into gunpowder", the Prime Minister said.

It was Modi's first public rally after the four-day-long conflict. The crowds roared in approval when the PM said, "I vow in the name of the soil of our motherland, I will never make India bow before others. On April 22, terrorists destroyed the sindoor (vermillion) of our sisters' foreheads by asking about their religion. The bullets that were fired in Pahalgam pierced the hearts of 140 crore Indians...Today, we have fulfilled that pledge. Our armed forces created a chakravyuh and forced Pakistan to kneel down. Those who tried to rub 'sindoor' of our sisters, have now been turned into dust. this, in a nutshell, is the 'neeti' (policy) and 'reeti' (norm) of New India" Operation Sindoor is not about revenge. It is a new form of justice."

Modi drew three red lines for dealing with Pakistan-sponsored terrorism. He said, firstly, if there is any big terror attack on India, Pakistan will get a fierce response. Our armed forces will decide the timing, mode and conditions. Secondly, no amount of nuclear scaremongering shall work from now onwards.

Thirdly, India will no more differentiate between state and non-state actors of terrorism. They will be regarded as the same. Narendra Modi does what he promises. Pakistan has amply realised it. Today's message from Modi gives Pakistan a chance during the current pause in Operation Sindoor. Pakistan must change its policy towards terrorism. The world knows it runs a factory of terrorist groups, and it is not going to wind them up soon. That is why Modi has given a free hand to our armed forces.

If Pakistan indulges in fresh mischief, India will rain explosives, and the Pakistani leadership cannot hide behind the fig leaf that differentiates state actors from non-state actors. Nor can nuclear weapons give any more cover to Pakistan. The Indian armed forces will now treat a terror act as Act of War and will not brook any threat to use nuclear weapons. Pakistani leadership has clearly realised the manner in which Pakistani airbases were damaged in IAF attacks on May 9 and 10, and Pakistan's nuclear installations came close to being attacked.

MPs in Pakistan's parliament are asking how Indian missiles could reach Chaklala airbase, five km away from General Head Quarters of Pakistan army in Rawalpindi? Pakistan government has called for tenders for repairing its airbases. On the other hand, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is asking Prime Minister Modi to explain how much damages were caused to Pakistan. On one hand, Pakistani MPs are telling their government that their air force could not even kill a bird, forget downing Indian planes, but, on the other hand, Rahul Gandhi is asking Modi to explain how many Indian air force planes were downed.

