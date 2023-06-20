Modi US visit LIVE UPDATES: PM Modi leaves for 'First State' visit to US

Follow us on Image Source : MEA PM Modi will lead a Yoga event at the UN

PM Modi US visit updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has left India for his US visit today (June 20). The prime minister is expected to arrive at the Andrews Air Force Base in Washington at 1.30 am Indian Standard Time on June 21.

Modi euphoria captures US ahead of first State Visit

Hundreds of enthusiastic Indian-Americans gathered at iconic locations across 20 US cities and organised unity marches to send a message of welcome to PM Modi days ahead of his State Visit in Washington.

Prime Minister Modi is visiting the US from June 21-24 at the invitation of US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden. They will host Modi at a state dinner on June 22. The visit also includes an address to the Joint Session of the US Congress on June 22. He will address an invitation-only gathering of diaspora leaders from across the country at the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center in Washington on June 23.

A few hundred Indian Americans from in and around the Washington DC area gathered near the National Monument on a bright Sunny Sunday to convey a message of unity and tell the prime minister that they are eagerly waiting for his arrival in the city.

Chanting slogans of “Modi Modi” and India-US friendship, Indian Americans walked in a procession for over an hour towards the historic Lincoln Memorial where the participants busted into an impromptu dance.

In Houston, the community members gathered at the iconic Sugarland Memorial Park, holding placards and Indian tri-colour to coincide with the timings of other cities like Boston, Chicago, Atlanta, Miami, Tampa, Dallas, Los Angeles, Sacramento, San Francisco, Columbus, and St Louis.

Similar scenes were visible at many iconic locations in the United States like Times Square in New York and Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco.

"The Indian American community and major business stakeholders in various industries like energy, space, health, education and IT, are really excited and optimistic all across the USA, about the historic visit of PM Modi,” said Aseem Mahajan, Consul General of Houston.

“We are receiving an overwhelming number of messages, welcoming PM Modi, from all across the country from elected officials, major business houses and other Indian American organisations on a daily basis that are being shared on social media,'' Mahajan said.

Several thousand Indian Americans are expected to attend the Welcome Ceremony on the South Lawns of the White House on Thursday when President Biden and First Lady Dr Jill Biden welcome him.

While a large number of Indian Americans are still looking for a ticket to the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to enter the White House complex, there is a frantic search for a ticket to the address by Modi to the Joint Meeting of the US Congress.

Who all will attend State Dinner?

It is expected that the five Indian American Congressman – Ami Bera, Raja Krishnamoorthi, Pramila Jayapal, Ro Khanna and Shri Thanedar – have been invited to the State Dinner, along with some of the top Indian American CEOs including Satya Nadella from Microsoft, Sunder Pichai from Google, Raj Subramaniam from FedEx.

Several eminent Indian American serving in the Biden Administration like Neera Tanden, Dr Vivek Murthy, and Dr Rahul Gupta are also expected to attend the State Dinner.

Why India is important to US?

The US corporate sector has its own interest in India. A stable and strong government and good governance under Modi along with a series of business-friendly reforms that he has carried out in the last few years, which offers a viable alternative to China, is one of the prime reasons for the prime minister's among the American corporate leadership.

Gitesh Desai, a prominent Houston community leader, who was also the spokesperson of the historic Howdy Modi event in 2019, said: "I am thrilled along with other Indian Americans for PM Modi's visit and would like to warmly welcome him." He said the visit is a testament to the robust and vibrant US-India bilateral relationship. "It is once in a lifetime opportunity," he said.

"This reflects burgeoning trade, defence, and strategic partnership indicating our two countries' commitment to a peaceful and prosperous world, especially in the Indo-Pacific region," he said.

While holding a special press briefing on Monday, Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra said the Prime Minister will also address an invitation-only gathering of diaspora leaders from across the country at the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center in Washington on June 23.

"PM is visiting the US on 21st through 23rd of June on the invitation of the US President Joe Biden and the first lady Jill Biden. This will be Prime Minister's first official State visit to the United States..," he said. He will address an invitation-only gathering of diaspora leaders from across the country at the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center in Washington on June 23.

PM to meet CEOs of American multinational companies

The foreign secretary termed the visit an important point in the bilateral relationship and a key symbol of the two nations growing closer together. Besides, Kwatra confirmed that a Curtain-Raiser event to mark Modi's USA visit was also organized in Silicon Valley where he will be meeting CEOs of top American companies. Notably, earlier in 2021, when the Prime Minister visited America, he met Adobe Systems President and CEO Shantanu Narayen in Washington DC, where both discussed the software company's ongoing collaboration and future investment plans in India.

Strategic 'jet engine deal' expected

The US may sign a ground-breaking deal with India to transfer the critical jet engine technology for civil aircrafts. There are reports going on that US may sign deal with India’s Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) to transfer the technology of manufacturing jet engine GE-F414 in India in a multi-million dollar deal.

The engines are produced by General Electric. At present, very few countries have this technology to manufacture GE-F414 jet engines. If happens, then General Electric in partnership with HAL will initiate the process of manufacturing of the jet engines. The deal will prove to be very fruitful for the Indian defence sector manufacturing.

M Modi's visit to Egypt

In Egypt, the prime minister will visit the al-Hakimi mosque, which was renovated and restored by the Bohra community. The prime minister’s visit to Egypt is at the invitation of President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi who was the chief guest at the Republic Day celebrations this year. This will be Modi's first visit to Egypt as prime minister.

