'Today is black day, BJP want to abolish constitution' Mehbooba Mufti takes a dig at Modi-led government

Modi surname defamation case: PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti took a dig at the Centre over the Surat Court's judgment rejecting Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's plea. On Wednesday, Surat Court rejected Rahul Gandhi's plea for a stay on his conviction in the "Modi surname" defamation case. While reacting to the court's order Mufti alleged the Centre of transforming the country into a BJP nation. She further claimed that "today is the black day for this country."

"today is a black day for this country..."

PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti while talking to the media persons said that "today is a black day for this country..." She further alleged the Centre for abolishing the Indian constitution. "BJP wants to abolish the constitution here and run this nation on their agendas. They want to make this country BJP nation," said Mufti.

She further launched a scathing attack on the Centre over the leaders who were arrested or questioned by CBI or ED. She said that the government in power will put the people behind bars if they will not fall in line.

"BJP is scared of Rahul Gandhi"

Mufti stressed over the role of the Judiciary and highlighted a few cases in which hearings are pending or delayed like the scrapping of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir. Mufti further backed Rahul Gandhi and hailed his 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'. She said "Rahul Gandhi emerged as a strong face for the opposition and BJP is scared of it. The government wants to vanish the opposition from the nation.

