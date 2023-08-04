Modi surname case: SC hears Rahul Gandhi's plea to stay conviction

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress Rahul Gandhi

The Supreme Court on Friday heard a plea by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi challenging the Gujarat High Court verdict that declined to put on hold his conviction in a defamation case over his "Modi surname" remark. Rahul Gandhi’s has challenged the Gujarat High Court’s July 7 verdict that declined to put on hold his conviction.

Senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi has appeared for Rahul Gandhi. Singhvi who is representing the Congress leader argued, "All the cases registered against my client were done by BJP workers. The real surname of complainant Purnesh Modi was not Modi at all. He has changed his surname to Modi. And Purnesh Modi himself has said."

Rahul Gandhi has repeatedly refused to apologise for his Modi surname remark that led to his disqualification as an MP but urged the Supreme Court to stay his conviction in the criminal defamation case stemming from his comment, asserting he is not guilty.

The Congress leader was disqualified as a Member of Parliament on March 24 after a Gujarat court convicted him and sentenced him to a two-year imprisonment on charges of criminal defamation for comments he made about the Modi surname. The high court had dismissed his petition for a stay on conviction, observing that "purity in politics" is the need of the hour.

