PM's untold stories to come alive on volunteer-driven website titled 'Modi Story'

Bringing together some "untold" stories of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's life, some netizens have launched a new website titled 'Modi Story'. In this unique volunteer-driven initiative, a compilation of the PM's anecdotes and incidents of life will be presented through the lens of those who have caught a glimpse into his life.

The website consists of reminiscences of persons who have closely witnessed the Prime Minister's life. It also calls for the submission of write-ups, audio or visual stories of any such experience or anecdote along with photos with PM Modi, letters or personal memorabilia associated with him.

Sharing the Twitter handle of the new website (modistory.in) titled, Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani said, "Stories of grit & grace ... memories of the magic of personal meetings, talks that reflect an amiable persona, a decisive political personality...stories till now untold, unheard."

"Check out this unique initiative by a volunteer group! Interesting stories and anecdotes of PM Narendra Modi Jis journey and work in public life," Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur tweeted sharing the website.

Dr. Anil Raval, who hails from Gujarat, shared a heart-wrenching anecdote narrated by the Prime Minister to him in the 1980s when he had traveled with him. Dr. Raval had asked the Prime Minister, "What got you committed to the upliftment of the last man standing?" to which, PM Modi recalled an incident when he had gone to a house of a 'swayamsevak' and had lunch there.

Another anecdote, unheard of before, was shared by another Gujarat resident Rohit Agrawal who said that PM Modi, during the emergency, had disguised himself as a 'Sardarji' (Sikh) and how he narrowly escaped being apprehended by policemen.

The website has several other stories shared by the people who crossed paths with the Prime Minister at some point in his life.

(With ANI Inputs)

