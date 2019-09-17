Image Source : FILE Modi's birthday celebrated with massive 'laddo' in Delhi

Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) celebrated Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday at India Gate with a massive cake having 370 and 35 A written on it.

The party workers led by the state president Manoj Tiwari assembled at the India Gate lawns on the Tuesday night.

Waving party flags and placards, the workers raised slogans hailing the Prime Minister.

A birthday cake shaped in the form of a massive 'laddo' having 370 and 35 A written in bold letters was cut and distributed.

During the celebration, Tiwari told media: "It is a day of celebration when a child was born to serve the nation in the house of Damodar Das ji. Today, it is his birthday and we are celebrating it with respect and fervor."

"It is a wish of the entire nation that Prime Minister Modi serves the country for a very long time," he added.

