OPINION | Modi-Putin summit: A win-win situation for both India, Russia The two sides signed several agreements to expand cooperation in a number of sectors including health, shipping, mobility and people-to-people exchange. Modi said, taking the India-Russia economic partnership to new heights is now a common priority for both sides.

New Delhi:

India and Russia today agreed on a five-year plan to boost economic and trade partnership by signing a Vision 2030 economic cooperation agreement. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed their desire to impart a fresh momentum to bilateral partnership that has existed for over the last eight decades.

In his media statement after the 23rd annual India-Russian annual summit, Prime Minister Modi said, “Over the past eight decades, the world has witnessed numerous ups and downs. Humanity has had to pass through many challenges and crises. Amidst all this, India-Russia friendship has remained steadfast like a pole star”.

Modi said, the Ukraine conflict also figured during the talks. He said, "We welcome all efforts being made for a peaceful and lasting resolution of this matter. India has always been ready to contribute its part and will remain so in the future."

Modi conveyed to Putin that the war in Ukraine must be brought to an end through dialogue. On India-Russia bilateral trade, Putin said, trade volume has already reached $65 billion and he is hopeful, the volume may touch $100 billion in the coming years. He said, Russia will continue to export fuel to India.

The two sides signed several agreements to expand cooperation in a number of sectors including health, shipping, mobility and people-to-people exchange. Modi said, taking the India-Russia economic partnership to new heights is now a common priority for both sides. He said, both countries are working towards early conclusion of a free trade agreement with Eurasian Economic Union.

Modi said, India and Russia have long been standing shoulder-to-shoulder in the fight against the menace. "Whether it is the terrorist attack in Pahalgam or the cowardly assault on the Crocus City Hall, the root of all these incidents is the same. India's unwavering belief is that terrorism is a direct assault on the values of humanity and that global unity against it is our greatest strength", the Prime Minister said.

On his part, Putin said, Russia, India and other like-minded nations are working towards a just and multipolar world. The personal chemistry between Modi and Putin was evident soon after the Russian President’s plane landed in Delhi on Thursday evening.

Modi broke protocol by going to the airport personally to welcome the Russian President. As Putin came down the stairs, Modi gave him a warm hug. The two leaders shared a car ride to the Prime Minister’s residence for a private dinner where they had a long one-to-one discussion.

The timing of Putin’s meeting with Modi was significant because only a few hours ago the Russian President had rejected US proposals on Ukraine during his talks with Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner and top mediator Steve Witkoff in Moscow.

The talks on bilateral trade are significant because Trump had slapped additional tariff on India for purchasing oil from Russia. Russia has been and continues to be India’s most trusted friend so far as defence is concerned.

Russian S-400 and BrahMos missiles worked excellently against Pakistan during Operation Sindoor in May this year. Already, several new defence deals for purchasing Su-57 fighter planes and S-500 missiles are in the pipeline.

India and Russia has been good friends since decades. Both have been trade partners and in matters of defence. Both countries trust each other. This friendship got a boost when Modi struck a personal rapport with Vladimir Putin. It was Modi’s 17th meeting with Putin since he became Prime Minister in 2014.

Russian diplomats were surprised when they watched Modi reaching the airport to personally welcome their President. They were not told about this in advance. Modi and Putin have regular telephonic conversations. India’s National Security Adviser Ajit Doval has met the Russian President several times in Moscow. India and Russia can both project themselves as a superpower and can take the initiative to build a new world order.

