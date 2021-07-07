Modi Cabinet Reshuffle: 15 Union Ministers, 28 MoS inducted - Check full list

Follow us on Image Source : ANI PM Modi's cabinet expansion took place on Wednesday.

A mega cabinet expansion of the Modi government 2.0 was held on Wednesday when 43 leaders took the oath of office in the Darbar Hall at Rashtrapati Bhavan. The swearing-in ceremony was conducted in the presence of President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah among other stalwarts.

Prime Minister Modi congratulated all the colleagues who have taken oath today and wish them the very best for their ministerial tenure. "We will continue working to fulfil aspirations of the people and build a strong and prosperous India," the Prime Minister tweeted.

This is the first reshuffle in Modi's Council of Ministers since he assumed charge for a second term in May 2019. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has laid a premium on performance in the 2021 Cabinet reshuffle. While 12 ministers were axed, seven junior ministers have been promoted as Cabinet ministers.

Minister of State in the Finance Ministry, Anurag Thakur, took oath as a Cabinet minister on Wednesday. MoS for Home, G. Kishan Reddy, and MoS for Agriculture, Parshottam Rupala, also got a promotion.

Hardeep Singh Puri, who was the Minister of State (independent charge) for Civil Aviation and Housing and Urban Affairs, has also been elevated. So has Kiren Rijiju who held independent charge for Youth Affairs and Sports.

List of newly inducted as Cabinet Ministers

Narayan Tatu Rane Sarbananda Sonowal Dr. Virendra Kumar Jyotiraditya M Scindia Ramchandra Prasad Singh Ashwini Vaishnaw Pashu Pati Kumar Paras Kiren Rijiju Raj Kumar Singh Hardeep Singh Puri Mansukh Mandaviya Bhupender Yadav Parshottam Rupala G. Kishan Reddy Anurag Singh Thakur

List of newly inducted as Minister of State (MoS)

Pankaj Choudhary Anupriya Singh Patel Dr. Satya Pal Singh Baghel Rajeev Chandrasekhar Sushri Shobha Karandlaje Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma Darshana Vikram Jardosh Meenakshi Lekhi Annpurna Devi A. Narayanaswamy Kaushal Kishore Ajay Bhatt B. L. Verma Ajay Kumar Chauhan Devusinh Bhagwanth Khuba Kapil Moreshwar Patil Sushri Pratima Bhoumik Dr. Subhas Sarkar Dr. Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad Dr. Rajkumar Ranjan Singh Dr. Bharati Pravin Pawar Bishweswar Tudu Bishweswar Tudu Shantanu Thakur Dr Munjapara Mahendrabhai John Barla Dr L Murugan Nitish Pramanik

