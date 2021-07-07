Wednesday, July 07, 2021
     
  Modi Cabinet Reshuffle: 15 Union Ministers, 28 MoS inducted - Check full list

Modi Cabinet Reshuffle: 15 Union Ministers, 28 MoS inducted - Check full list

As many as 43 leaders were inducted in the Modi government 2.0 mega expansion, took place on Wednesday. Check full list of newly inducted Cabinet Ministers and Minister of State.

New Delhi Updated on: July 07, 2021 21:24 IST
Image Source : ANI

PM Modi's cabinet expansion took place on Wednesday.

A mega cabinet expansion of the Modi government 2.0 was held on Wednesday when 43 leaders took the oath of office in the Darbar Hall at Rashtrapati Bhavan. The swearing-in ceremony was conducted in the presence of President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah among other stalwarts.

Prime Minister Modi congratulated all the colleagues who have taken oath today and wish them the very best for their ministerial tenure. "We will continue working to fulfil aspirations of the people and build a strong and prosperous India," the Prime Minister tweeted.

This is the first reshuffle in Modi's Council of Ministers since he assumed charge for a second term in May 2019. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has laid a premium on performance in the 2021 Cabinet reshuffle. While 12 ministers were axed, seven junior ministers have been promoted as Cabinet ministers.

Minister of State in the Finance Ministry, Anurag Thakur, took oath as a Cabinet minister on Wednesday. MoS for Home, G. Kishan Reddy, and MoS for Agriculture, Parshottam Rupala, also got a promotion.

Hardeep Singh Puri, who was the Minister of State (independent charge) for Civil Aviation and Housing and Urban Affairs, has also been elevated. So has Kiren Rijiju who held independent charge for Youth Affairs and Sports.

List of newly inducted as Cabinet Ministers

  1. Narayan Tatu Rane
  2. Sarbananda Sonowal
  3. Dr. Virendra Kumar
  4. Jyotiraditya M Scindia
  5. Ramchandra Prasad Singh
  6. Ashwini Vaishnaw
  7. Pashu Pati Kumar Paras
  8. Kiren Rijiju
  9. Raj Kumar Singh
  10. Hardeep Singh Puri
  11. Mansukh Mandaviya
  12. Bhupender Yadav
  13. Parshottam Rupala
  14. G. Kishan Reddy
  15. Anurag Singh Thakur

List of newly inducted as Minister of State (MoS)

  1. Pankaj Choudhary
  2. Anupriya Singh Patel
  3. Dr. Satya Pal Singh Baghel
  4. Rajeev Chandrasekhar
  5. Sushri Shobha Karandlaje
  6. Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma
  7. Darshana Vikram Jardosh
  8. Meenakshi Lekhi
  9. Annpurna Devi
  10. A. Narayanaswamy
  11. Kaushal Kishore
  12. Ajay Bhatt
  13. B. L. Verma
  14. Ajay Kumar
  15. Chauhan Devusinh
  16. Bhagwanth Khuba
  17. Kapil Moreshwar Patil
  18. Sushri Pratima Bhoumik
  19. Dr. Subhas Sarkar
  20. Dr. Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad
  21. Dr. Rajkumar Ranjan Singh
  22. Dr. Bharati Pravin Pawar Bishweswar Tudu
  23. Bishweswar Tudu
  24. Shantanu Thakur
  25. Dr Munjapara Mahendrabhai 
  26. John Barla
  27. Dr L Murugan
  28. Nitish Pramanik

