'Modi ko hatana hai': Lalu Yadav's first comments after govt change in Bihar

Bihar news: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav on Wednesday hit out at the Modi government saying they have to oust the dictatorial government.

"We have to oust the dictatorial government... hatana hai, Modi ko hatana hai," said RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav when asked about 2024 polls.

Responding to BJP's allegations on the newly formed government, Lalu Prasad Yadav said, "Sushil Modi is a liar. It's all wrong."

The comments are his first since the 'Mahagathbandhan 2.0' government came to power in Bihar after the JD(U)'s Nitish Kumar dumped the BJP and joined hands with Lalu Prasad's Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Congress and other parties.

"We have to oust the dictatorial government (at the Centre). Modi ko hatana hai," he told reporters.

Asked about BJP leader Sushil Modi's allegations targeting the new 'Mahagathbandhan' alliance after the formation of the government, Lalu Prasad said, "Jhoontha aadmi hai (He is a liar). It's all wrong."

Later in the day, Lalu Prasad's daughter tweeted a picture of her along with Lalu Prasad in a plane and wrote, "Departing for Patna."

Lalu Prasad had been admitted in AIIMS in early July after suffering multiple fractures due to a fall and was later discharged. He recuperated at the home of his daughter Misa Bharti.

Nitish Kumar took oath as chief minister along with Tejashwi Yadav, who has been designated deputy CM, last Wednesday, a day after the JD(U) snapped ties with the BJP-led NDA and joined hands with the RJD, the Congress and some other parties to form the Mahagathbandhan' government.

(With inputs from PTI)

