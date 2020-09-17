PM Modi — world's most followed leader — nears 50M followers on Instagram

Image Source : PTI PM Narendra Modi nears 50M followers on Instagram

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is very close to having 50 million followers on Instagram. With such huge followers on Instagram, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the 'most followed' world leader on Instagram and is well ahead of global leaders including US President Donald Trump and Barack Obama. At present Donald Trump has close to 22 million followers on Instagram, while Barack Obama has close to 32 million followers.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is known for reaching out to the masses through social media, including Twitter. With close to 63 million followers, the prime minister is among those most followed on Twitter as well. Barack Obama, meanwhile has 122.6 million followers at present.

In September 2019, Prime Minister Modi had 5 crore followers on Twitter.

In 2018, an international survey had ranked PM Modi among the top three leaders of the world.

The prime minister, meanwhile, celebrates his 70th birthday today. Political leaders and celebrities from across the world poured wishes for the prime minister, wishing him good health and prosperity.

"Wishing PM Narendra Modi ji a happy birthday," Congress leader Rahul Gandhi wrote on Twitter.

"India has benefited tremendously from his astute leadership, firm conviction and decisive action," Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said.

