Modi in Varanasi: NEP not another document, but a roadmap that guides our education system, says PM

Modi in Varanasi: During his visit to Uttar Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the National Educational Policy is not just any other document but a roadmap that shapes our education system. The Prime Minister also added that there is a growing need to connect connect our education with modern of the 21st century.

PM Modi was speaking at the inaugural session of three-day Akhil Bhartiya Shiksha Samagam in Uttar Pradesh. He added said the fundamental objective of the national education Policy (NEP) was to bring education out of the narrow thought process and integrate it with the thoughts and ideas of the future.

The Prime Minister said that we should not only prepare the degree holders but also develop human resources in a way that the nation prepares for the future challenges.

"I am sure that soon India will emerge as a global hub for education. To this end, we are creating world class institutes that will help in creating opportunities for the youth. We are making sure that NEP is not just another document in the files, but a roadmap that guides our education system," he said.

He also added that in the present times, sectors and opportunities that were earlier sclerotic, are now being opened up for all. Many marginalised groups are now enjoying unprecedented opportunities.

Through the National Educational Policy (NEP), we aim to create employers, he added. The Prime Minister said that the education system and the youth have the responsibility of fulfilling the dreams of Amrut Mahotsav.

He said that not only did India recover rapidly from the Covid pandemic, but it also became one of the fastest-growing large economies in the world. "We are the world's third-largest startup ecosystem now," he added.



(with inputs from agencies)

