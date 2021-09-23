India our best market for investment in world: Blackstone Group CEO in meet with PM Modi

Follow us on Image Source : @PMO PM Modi meets Blackstone group CEO in Washington D.C.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with Stephen Schwarzman, Chairman, CEO and Co-Founder of Blackstone, in Washington D.C. on Thursday, as part of his pitch to the global CEO during US visit.

Schwarzman briefed the Prime Minister about Blackstone’s ongoing projects in India, and their interest in further investments in the infrastructure and real estate sectors.

Promising investment opportunities in India including those under National Infrastructure Pipeline and National Monetisation Pipeline were also discussed.

Blackstone Group CEO said that India has been our best market for investment in the world.

CEO Schwarzman informed for Blackstone’s investment in India and their plans to further ramp it up.

PM said that there is huge scope for further expansion of Blackstone’s partnership in India and elaborated on the reforms done in India. He specifically spoke about Asset Monetisation and Bad Bank.

Schwarzman said that he is very optimistic about India’s potential and added that it is one of the fastest-growing countries in the world. He also appreciated the reforms undertaken by India.

ALSO READ | PM Modi in US: CEO of Qualcomm keenness to work with India in areas like 5G

ALSO READ | Eisenhower meeting: All about the iconic building where PM Modi will meet VP Kamala Harris

Latest India News