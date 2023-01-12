Karnataka: Security breach during PM Modi's roadshow in Hubbali, police deny

Follow us on Image Source : PTI PM Modi

A major security lapse was reported during Prime Minister Narendra Modi roadshow in Hubballi. The PM is in Karnataka for the inauguration of the 26th National Youth Festival. In the video, a man was seen approaching PM's cavalcade and trying to garland him. He, however, was quickly taken away by the security personnel.

However, Police Commissioner said that it was not a security breach.

In the video, PM Modi was seen receiving a warm welcome in the city as people were thronging the roads and showering flowers on his cavalcade.

The programme is being held on National Youth Day, which is celebrated on the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekanand, to honour and cherish his ideals, teachings and contributions.

According to an official statement by the Prime Minister's Office, the National Youth Festival is held every year to provide exposure to our talented youth at the national level, along with galvanising them towards nation-building.

"It brings diverse cultures from all parts of the country on a common platform and unites the participants in the spirit of Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat. This year, the Festival is being held in Hubballi-Dharwad in Karnataka from 12th to 16th January, with the theme being "Viksit Yuva - Viksit Bharat"," the statement said.

