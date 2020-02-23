Modi govt spending crores to make 'Mogambo' happy: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury slams Centre over Trump's visit

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

Ahead of Trump's visit, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has hit out at the Modi government and US President Donald Trump saying the Centre is spending crores of rupees to make 'Mogambo' happy. Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has referred to US President as 'Mogambo', the villain character in Bollywood movie Mr. India, played by late actor Amrish Puri.

The Congress leader has claimed that the Modi government is doing everything to make 'Mogambo' happy, questioning what is the need for spending so much money from the government's treasury.

Slamming the Gujarat model and government, Chowdhury said that people residing in slums are being forced to move before Trump's visit, but is this right?

"Gujarat was developed by PM Modi as a model for others but the poor are being exploited there. It is like we will do everything to make 'Mogambo' happy," he alleged.

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury declines Centre's invitation

The leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has declined the Centre's invitation to attend the banquet hosted by President Ram Nath Kovind for US President Donald Trump, citing the government's decision to not extend a similar invitation to Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi.

The President had extended an invite to Chowdhary as well as Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad for the banquet hosted in honour of the US President, who will be on a two-day visit starting Feb 24.

The Presidential banquet is scheduled to take place on Feb 25, the final day of Trump's maiden trip to India. On Feb 24, Trump is scheduled to attend a mega event, Namaste Trump, at Ahmedabad's refurbished Motera Stadium, the world's largest.

