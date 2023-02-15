Now, 7 new battalions with 9,400 personnel to guard LAC at India-China border

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO, PTI Indian and Chinese troops and tanks disengage from the banks of Pangong lake area in Eastern Ladakh (Representational image)

The Modi government on Wednesday sanctioned raising of the 7 new battalions, 1 operational base with 9,400 personnel for India-China LAC guarding force Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), officials informed.

The proposal was cleared after the meeting of the cabinet that was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

According to the government sanction, the fresh manpower will be utilised for manning 47 new border posts and a dozen 'staging camps' or troops bases along this frontier. The armies of India and China are engaged in a standoff in Ladakh since 2020.

The about 90,000 personnel strong ITBP was raised in the aftermath of the 1962 Chinese aggression and it is tasked to guard the 3,488-km-long Line of Actual Control (LAC) on India's eastern flank.

