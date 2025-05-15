Modi govt revokes security clearance of Turkish firm Celebi Aviation with immediate effect The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) has revoked the security clearance of Turkish ground handling firm Celebi Airport Services India Pvt Ltd, following Turkiye's recent support for Pakistan and criticism of India's strikes on terror camps.

New Delhi:

The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) has revoked the security clearance of Turkish ground handling company Celebi Airport Services India Pvt Ltd, according to an official order issued on Thursday. The move comes amid strained diplomatic relations, as Turkiye has openly backed Pakistan and criticized India's recent airstrikes on terror camps across the Line of Control (LoC).

Celebi, a subsidiary of the Istanbul-based Celebi Aviation Holding, provides ground handling services at nine major Indian airports, including Mumbai, Delhi, Cochin, Kannur, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Goa, Ahmedabad, and Chennai, according to the company's website.

The revocation of its security clearance could impact Celebi’s ability to operate at these airports, potentially disrupting services for several domestic and international airlines that rely on the firm for ground support.

According to sources, the BCAS order was issued in light of national security concerns amid Turkiye's vocal support for Pakistan following recent military escalations. Celebi’s operations are now likely to face regulatory scrutiny, as ground handling firms are required to maintain strict security protocols to operate at Indian airports.

The decision also comes as part of a broader push by Indian authorities to review the security clearances of foreign entities with ties to countries seen as supporting adversarial actions against India.

Celebi Aviation is reportedly partly owned by President Erdoğan’s daughter, Sümeyye Bayraktar. Incidentally, she is married to Selçuk Bayraktar, the founder of Baykar—the same company that manufactures Turkish military drones supplied globally, including to Pakistan. This suggests that support to Pakistan is not just a matter of Turkish state policy, but one in which Erdoğan’s own family is directly involved.

Celebi has not yet issued an official statement in response to the BCAS order, and it remains unclear how the company plans to address the operational challenges arising from the revocation of its clearance