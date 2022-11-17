Centre rejects media reports claiming regulatory approval for Covaxin rushed due to political pressure

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image

Covaxin news: The Centre on Thursday rejected media reports claiming that regulatory approval for Covaxin was rushed due to political pressure, terming them misleading and fallacious.

The government said that a scientific approach and prescribed norms adhered to in approving Covid-19 vaccines for Emergency Use Authorization.

Speaking on the matter, Vaccine developer Bharat Biotech issued a statement saying, "We condemn targeted narrative against COVAXIN put forth by a select few individuals and groups who have no expertise in vaccines or vaccinology. It is well known that they helped perpetuate misinformation and fake news throughout the pandemic."

"They are unable to comprehend global product development and licensure processes. There was no external pressure to accelerate the development of Covaxin," Bharat Biotech said.

