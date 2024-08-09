Modi govt forms committee to monitor situation at Indo-Bangladesh border, priorities safety of citizens, Hindu

Follow us on Image Source : AP The committee will be headed by the ADG, Border Security Force, Eastern Command.

In the wake of the ongoing tension in the neighbouring nation, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said the Modi government has constituted a committee to monitor the current situation on the Indo-Bangladesh Border (IBB). He added that the Central committee will maintain communication channels with their counterpart authorities in Bangladesh to ensure the safety and security of Indian nationals, Hindus, and other minority communities living there. Giving further information, the home minister adde that the committee will be headed by the ADG, Border Security Force, Eastern Command.

