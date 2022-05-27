Modi govt 8 years: How despite Opposition relentless trying, PM remained unfazed on his big decisions

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Modi govt 8 years: How the Opposition tried and tried, but failed to faze PM on his big decisions

Modi govt 8 years: Narendra Modi completed 8 years as India's Prime Minister on May 21, 2022. During his tenure, the PM took many vital decisions and implemented some much-needed policies for the betterment of the country. During the implementation of some of his historic decisions, he faced many hurdles: but the Opposition came nowhere close.

Here's a look at the PM's key decisions, the Opposition's criticism, and the counter effects.

1. Farm laws:

In 2020, the BJP government brought the three farm laws into action - aiming at facilitating minimum support price (MSP) to the farmers. Within days, the laws drew major criticism from farmers across the country, especially from Punjab, UP, and Haryana. Relentless protests by farmers ended 2021 in November when the BJP government repealed the three laws.

The Opposition was critical since the implementation of the law and took every chance to target the ruling saffron party in their (what the Congress called) a 'failure' and 'unfortunate'. Even after the repeal, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi attacked the government for not allowing discussions on the Farm Laws Repeal Bill in the Parliament and passed it immediately.

But the PM-led BJP government at the Centre remained unaffected, as the repeal-only led to praises and songs of victories across the nation. Within 6 months, the BJP emerged victorious in the UP, Uttarakhand state elections.

2. Triple Talaq

PM Modi's government passed the Triple Talaq Bill on August 1, 2019, after a long resistance from Opposition parties. This Bill brought huge relief to all those Muslim women, who were immediately abandoned by their husbands on saying talaq thrice. The PM brushed off the Opposition's cries of protests, and called them 'selfish'. "When the government made a law against triple talaq, then the whole 'kunba' (opposition) stood against it," the PM said.

3. Surgical strike

On September 18, 2016, Pakistani terrorists attacked Kashmir's Uri and killed 19 Indian soldiers at an army base. In retort, the PM-led government conducted a surgical strike in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) and killed 40 terrorists in the attack.

Many key leaders, including Congress' Adhir Ranjan Chowdary, and Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao questioned the strikes.

The BJP said that the questions on the surgical strike call for a "democratic surgical strike". "Sonia Gandhi was 'destabilized' after the death of 3 terrorists during the Batla House encounter. Rahul Gandhi had gone and stood in support of the sloganeering done by the Tukde-Tukde gang that raised anti-national chants," BJP said.

"Do you have any doubts as to who were the perpetrators of the Pulwama attacks?" the saffron party asked.

Elections and victory go hand in hand for BJP

Despite many protests, comments, and criticisms made by the opposition - Congress, Samajwadi Party, and state ruling parties like TRS and Shiv Sena, the Modi government remains unfazed with victories in all its stronghold states. Despite drawing major flak from the opposition parties, the BJP stands strong on its policies and still manages to stay powerful.

