Modi govt 8 years: Here is a look at the report card under the BJP govt's rule

Modi govt 8 years: May 26, 2014 has a special significance in the country's history as Narendra Modi was sworn in as the Prime Minister of the country on this day after the spectacular electoral victory. In 2019, Narendra Modi took over as the Prime Minister of the country for the second time in a row.

After the announcement of Narendra Modi's prime ministerial candidacy in September 2013, slogans such as 'Bahut ho gayi mehganyi ki maar, ab ki baar Modi sarkar' and 'Hum Modi ji ko laane wale hai, achche din aane wale hai' had started reverberating as people were already angry with the Congress government. In 2014 Lok Sabha elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 282 seats. This was the first time a non-Congress party had won a majority. On 26 May 2014, Narendra Modi took oath as the Prime Minister for the first time.

After 5 years, when the Lok Sabha elections were held in 2019, it was believed that this time the BJP would not be able to show as amazing as 2014, but when the results came, it brought a bigger victory for the BJP than 2014. In 2019, BJP won 303 seats single-handedly and Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister of the country for the second time. It has been 8 years since the Modi government came to power and a lot has changed. India's GDP has almost doubled, the income of the common man has also almost doubled. Its inflation has also increased tremendously. Here is a look at the report card.

