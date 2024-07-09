Modi 3.0 completes one month: Congress hits out at PM Modi with a tweet listing 10 issues

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Modi 3.0: As the Modi 3.0 government completes one month, the Congress party on Tuesday (July 9) criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi by highlighting several pressing issues, including a tragic train accident in West Bengal, a series of terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir, the NEET scam, the cancellation of NEET PG, the UGC NET paper leak, and rising prices of essential items like milk, pulses, gas, and tolls.

Narendra Modi on June 9 had took oath for a third consecutive term as Prime Minister, along with 72 ministers, at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Congress lists 10 issues

In a post on X, the Congress party highlighted that it has been one month since Narendra Modi took oath for his third term as Prime Minister. The party listed various incidents and issues that occurred during this period, including a tragic train accident in West Bengal, and a series of terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir.

Horrific train accident Terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir, 8 soldiers martyred, more than 10 people killed NEET paper leak NEET-PG cancelled UGC-NET paper leak Joint CSIR-UGC-NET cancelled Milk, pulses, vegetables, gas, toll all are expensive Record fall in rupee Unemployment broke the record of 8 months Wholesale inflation rate broke 15-month record

Narendra Modi becomes PM for third consecutive time

Narendra Modi took oath as India's Prime Minister at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in the national capital on June 9 for a third straight term, equalling the feat of the first prime minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. PM Modi is the second person in India's history to become the Prime Minister for three successive terms. The country's first prime minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, had won the 1952, 1957 and 1962 general elections.

In the 18th Lok Sabha, the NDA holds a majority with 293 seats, while the BJP has 240 seats, just shy of the 272 majority mark on its own. The Opposition INDIA bloc has 234 seats, with the Congress holding 99 of them.

