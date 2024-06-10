Monday, June 10, 2024
     
  4. Modi 3.0: Jyotiraditya Scindia to Kiren Rijiju, ministers whose portfolios changed | Check details

Modi 3.0: Jyotiraditya Scindia to Kiren Rijiju, ministers whose portfolios changed | Check details

Here is the list of Union Cabinet Ministers, Minister of State, MoS Independent charge whose portfolio has been changed in the newly formed PM Modi-led government in 2024.

Edited By: Shubham Bajpai New Delhi Updated on: June 10, 2024 22:08 IST
Ministers whose portfolio changed
Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his Council of Ministers after swearing-in ceremony

As the new government is set to start its work, the portfolios have been distributed to the ministers on Monday. In the new cabinet, there is a major shuffle considering the equations developed by the alliance and Lok Sabha election results. Here is the list of all the ministers with their portfolis in previous governments changed with the new.

 

  Ministers Portfolio in 2019 New portfolio in 2024
1. Pralhad Joshi 
  • Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs
  • Ministry of Coal
  • Ministry of Mines 
  • Ministry of Consumer Affairs,
  • Ministry of Food and Public Distribution
  • Ministry of New and Renewable Energy
2. Ashwini Vaishnaw

 

  • Ministry of Communications 

 

  • Ministry of Information and Broadcasting
3. Jyotiraditya M. Scindia
  • Ministry of Civil Aviation
  • Ministry of Steel
  • Ministry of Communications
  • Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region
4. Gajendra Singh Shekhawat
  • Ministry of Jal Shakti
  • Ministry of Culture
  • Ministry of Tourism
5. Annpurna Devi
  • MoS in Ministry of Education
  • Ministry of Women and Child Development
6. Kiren Rijiju
  • Ministry of Earth Sciences
  • Ministry of Food Processing Industries 
  • Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs
  • Ministry of Minority Affairs
7. Hardeep Singh Puri
  • Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas 
  • Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs 
  • Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas
8. Mansukh Mandaviya
  • Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
  • Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers
  • Ministry of Labour and Employment
  • Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports
9. G. Kishan Reddy
  • Ministry of Tourism
  • Ministry of Culture and
  • Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region 
  • Ministry of Coal
  • Ministry of Mines
10. Rao Inderjit Singh
  • MoS for Ministry of Corporate Affairs
  • MoS for Ministry of Culture.
11. Anupriya Patel
  • MoS for Ministry of Commerce and Industry
  • MoS for Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
  • MoS for Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers
12. S P Singh Baghel
  • MoS for Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
  • MoS for Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying
  • MoS for Ministry of Panchayati Raj
13. Krishan Pal
  • MoS for Ministry of Power
  • MoS for Ministry of Heavy Industries
  • MoS for Ministry of Cooperation
14. Sobha Karandlaje
  • MoS for Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare
  • MoS for Ministry of Food Processing Industries
  • MoS for Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises
  • MoS for Minister of State in the Ministry of Labour and Employment
15. BL Verma
  • MoS for Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region
  • MoS for Ministry of Cooperation
  • MoS for Ministry of Consumer Affairs
  • MoS for Ministry of Food and Public Distribution
  • MoS for Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment
16. L Murugan
  • MoS for Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying
  • MoS for Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs

 

