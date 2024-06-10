Modi 3.0: Jyotiraditya Scindia to Kiren Rijiju, ministers whose portfolios changed | Check details

As the new government is set to start its work, the portfolios have been distributed to the ministers on Monday. In the new cabinet, there is a major shuffle considering the equations developed by the alliance and Lok Sabha election results. Here is the list of all the ministers with their portfolis in previous governments changed with the new.
Ministers
Portfolio in 2019
New portfolio in 2024
1.
Pralhad Joshi
Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs
Ministry of Coal
Ministry of Mines
Ministry of Consumer Affairs,
Ministry of Food and Public Distribution
Ministry of New and Renewable Energy
2.
Ashwini Vaishnaw
Ministry of Communications
Ministry of Information and Broadcasting
3.
Jyotiraditya M. Scindia
Ministry of Civil Aviation
Ministry of Steel
Ministry of Communications
Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region
4.
Gajendra Singh Shekhawat
Ministry of Jal Shakti
Ministry of Culture
Ministry of Tourism
5.
Annpurna Devi
MoS in Ministry of Education
Ministry of Women and Child Development
6.
Kiren Rijiju
Ministry of Earth Sciences
Ministry of Food Processing Industries
Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs
Ministry of Minority Affairs
7.
Hardeep Singh Puri
Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas
Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs
Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas
8.
Mansukh Mandaviya
Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers
Ministry of Labour and Employment
Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports
9.
G. Kishan Reddy
Ministry of Tourism
Ministry of Culture and
Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region
Ministry of Coal
Ministry of Mines
10.
Rao Inderjit Singh
MoS for Ministry of Corporate Affairs
MoS for Ministry of Culture.
11.
Anupriya Patel
MoS for Ministry of Commerce and Industry
MoS for Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
MoS for Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers
12.
S P Singh Baghel
MoS for Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
MoS for Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying
MoS for Ministry of Panchayati Raj
13.
Krishan Pal
MoS for Ministry of Power
MoS for Ministry of Heavy Industries
MoS for Ministry of Cooperation
14.
Sobha Karandlaje
MoS for Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare
MoS for Ministry of Food Processing Industries
MoS for Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises
MoS for Minister of State in the Ministry of Labour and Employment
15.
BL Verma
MoS for Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region
MoS for Ministry of Cooperation
MoS for Ministry of Consumer Affairs
MoS for Ministry of Food and Public Distribution
MoS for Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment
16.
L Murugan
MoS for Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying