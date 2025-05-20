'Modern age Mir Jafar': BJP slams Rahul Gandhi for allegedly echoing Pakistan's narrative on Operation Sindoor BJP brands Rahul Gandhi the "modern age Mir Jafar," accusing him of aiding Pakistan’s narrative by questioning Operation Sindoor and India's military claims.

New Delhi:

A political firestorm erupted this week as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) launched a fierce counterattack against Congress MP Rahul Gandhi over his remarks questioning the government's handling of Operation Sindoor. The BJP accused the Leader of the Opposition of echoing Pakistan’s propaganda and undermining India’s national interest.

BJP IT Cell head Amit Malviya, in a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday, May 20, described Rahul Gandhi as the “modern age Mir Jafar”—a historical figure known for betraying Indian interests to colonial powers.

Malviya claimed that Gandhi's criticism of External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar and his comments regarding Indian aircraft losses during Operation Sindoor were being amplified by Pakistani media to construct a misleading narrative.“This isn’t new,” Malviya wrote. “In the past as well, the Pakistani establishment has gleefully cited Rahul Gandhi’s statements... His words repeatedly serve as cover for those who sponsor cross-border terrorism.”

Malviya’s remarks came in response to Gandhi’s public questioning of the number of aircraft lost in the recent cross-border strike, despite the Defence Ministry and the Directorate General of Military Operations (DGMO) having issued detailed briefings. The BJP further accused Gandhi of ignoring India’s military achievements while fixating on losses, a stance they say mirrors Pakistan’s messaging.

“What’s next for Rahul Gandhi? The Nishan-e-Pakistan?” Malviya mocked, referencing Pakistan’s highest civilian award.

Congress leader under fire from all sides

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) also joined the BJP in condemning Gandhi’s statements. BRS spokesperson Dr. Krishank questioned why Gandhi had chosen to raise such sensitive national security issues on social media rather than during confidential all-party meetings.

“Do continue to ask questions, Rahul ji, but at the right time, right place so that it strengthens Indian voices, not its opponents,” Dr. Krishank said in a post.

Union Minister Prahlad Joshi also weighed in, stating that Gandhi “continues to disrespect the nation’s armed forces” despite clear briefings from the Indian Air Force (IAF) and the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) confirming that no Indian jets were lost during the operation.

Operation Sindoor

Operation Sindoor was carried out by the Indian Air Force on the night of May 6–7, 2025, in response to a terror attack in Pahalgam. The airstrikes targeted nine terrorist camps located in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). The Indian government clarified that no civilian infrastructure or Pakistani military targets were hit and asserted that the operation was a precise retaliation against terrorist elements.

The DGMO confirmed that the operation inflicted significant damage on terrorist infrastructure while ensuring no Indian aircraft or personnel were lost.

BJP’s poster war

In an escalation of the political war of words, BJP social media teams began circulating a digitally altered image showing Rahul Gandhi’s face merged with that of Pakistani Army Chief General Asim Munir. The image accompanied accusations that Gandhi was “speaking the language of Pakistan” and aiding enemy propaganda.

The BJP has also criticised Gandhi for not acknowledging the strategic and operational success of Operation Sindoor, while repeatedly raising doubts about India’s military narrative.

With tensions between India’s ruling and opposition parties continuing to rise, the controversy underscores the high-stakes political battle over national security and foreign policy, especially in a charged electoral environment. As both sides dig in, the debate over patriotism, accountability, and public discourse on military operations remains at the forefront of India’s political landscape.