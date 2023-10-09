Model Code of Conduct comes into force in five poll-bound states | All you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Model Code of Conduct comes into force in five poll-bound states

Model Code of Conduct: The Model Code of Conduct (MCC) has come into force in five states including- Chhattisgarh, Mizoram, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Telangana- which will go to the polls next month in November.

The poll schedule was announced at a press conference today (October 9) by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar, who was accompanied by the two other Election Commissioners.

Elections will be held in Mizoram on November 7, Chhattisgarh on November 7 and November 17, Madhya Pradesh on November 17, Rajasthan on November 23 and Telangana on November 30. Of the five states, polling in Chhattisgarh will be held in two phases. The counting of votes in all states will take place on December 3 (Sunday).

Model Code of Conduct comes into effect immediately from the announcement of the poll schedule. MCC for the guidance of political parties and candidates is a set of norms evolved with a consensus. Political parties have consented to abide by the principles embodied in the code which binds them to respect and observe it in letter and spirit.

All the provisions of the Model Code will apply to the whole of Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram, Rajasthan and Telangana with regard to all candidates, political parties and the government of the said state.

The Model Code of Conduct shall also be applicable to the Union Governments as announcements or policy decisions pertaining to/for Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram, Rajasthan and Telangana are concerned.

What all activities are prohibited during MCC:

Any official associated with election-related work is barred from meeting the leader or minister at his personal residence

No parties/events can be organised at the residence of any leader at government expense. They (ministers) can get it done at their own expenses

A scheme/project which has got the green signal, but the work has not started at the ground level. In such a situation, work on that plan cannot be started after the implementation of the model code of conduct.

There is also a ban on running advertisements for the political party in power using government money to promote the work of the government.

MLAs, MPs or members of the Legislative Council cannot release new funds for development in the local area after the implementation of the Model Code of Conduct.

Pension forms cannot be submitted after the model code of conduct is imposed. New ration cards also cannot be made. Yellow cards of BPL cannot be made.

When MCC is in force, a new arms license cannot be made to possess weapons.

No new government work can be started once the Model Code of Conduct is imposed. Tenders will not be issued for any new work.

No new work can be announced during the Model Code of Conduct. During this period, clearance is not even given to big buildings.

Other MCC terms and conditions:

The Commission has made elaborate arrangements for ensuring the effective implementation of MCC guidelines. Any violation of these guidelines would be strictly dealt with and the Commission reemphasizes that the instructions issued in this regard from time to time should be read and understood by all political parties, contesting candidates and their agents/representatives, to avoid any misgivings or lack of information or inadequate understanding/interpretation.

The Governments of the poll-bound states have also been directed to ensure that no misuse of official machinery/position is done during the MCC period.

The Commission has also issued instructions for swift, effective and stringent action for enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct during the first 72 hours of the announcement of the election schedule and also for maintaining extra vigilance and strict enforcement action in the last 72 hours prior to the close of polls.

These instructions have been issued in the form of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for compliance by the field election machinery.

Details on 5 states Assembly polls:

For the 40 assembly seats in Mizoram and for the first phase of elections in Chhattisgarh (20 seats) on November 7, the notification will be issued on October 13, the last date of filing nominations is October 20, the date for scrutiny of nominations is October 21 and the last date for withdrawal of candidatures is October 23.

Polling for all 230 assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh and the second phase of elections in Chhattisgarh (70 seats) will be held on November 17. The last date of filing nominations is October 30, the date of scrutiny of nominations is October 31 and the last date for withdrawal of candidatures is November 2.

In Rajasthan, which will see a single-phase poll on November 23 on all 200 assembly seats, the last date of filing nominations is November 6, scrutiny of nominations will be held on November 7 and the last date for withdrawal of candidatures is November 9.

In Telangana which will go to the polls on November 30, the last date for filing nominations is November 10, the date for scrutiny of nominations is November 13 and the last date for withdrawal of candidature is November 15.

The polls in five states are crucial for political parties as they will be held months before the Lok Sabha polls next year. The total number of voters in Mizoram is 8.52 lakh. In Chhattisgarh, it is 2.03 crore, in Madhya Pradesh 5.6 crore, in Rajasthan 5.25 crore and 3.17 crore in Telangana.

Congress and BJP are the key players in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. Telangana is expected to witness a triangular contest between the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi, Congress and BJP.

