MoD signs Rs 4,106 crore defence deals for Air Force satellite and Navy's Varunastra Torpedoes

New Delhi:

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) has signed two major defence contracts worth approximately Rs 4,106 crore to strengthen India's military communication network and underwater combat capabilities. The agreements cover the acquisition of the GSAT-7C communication satellite for the Indian Air Force (IAF) and Varunastra heavyweight torpedoes for the Indian Navy, giving a boost to indigenous defence manufacturing.

The contracts were signed in New Delhi on Thursday (October 15) in the presence of A Anbarasu, Additional Secretary and Director General (Acquisition) in the Department of Defence. The two agreements are aimed at improving operational preparedness across the armed forces while advancing the government's push for self-reliance in critical defence technologies under its 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' and 'Make-in-India' initiatives.

The Defence Ministry has awarded a contract worth Rs 2,563 crore to New Space India Limited (NSIL), Bengaluru, for the GSAT-7C satellite capability. The indigenously designed, developed and manufactured satellite is expected to strengthen secure and uninterrupted communication between the Indian Air Force's assets.

Reliable and secure communication is crucial for coordinating military operations and maintaining connectivity between different air force platforms. The GSAT-7C capability is intended to provide a more resilient communication network, helping the IAF improve operational coordination and effectiveness. The contract also reinforces India's efforts to develop and manufacture strategically important space and communication technologies within the country, reducing dependence on external sources for critical military requirements.

Indian Navy to acquire Varunastra torpedoes

In a separate agreement, the Defence Ministry signed a Rs 1,543 crore contract with Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL), Hyderabad, for Varunastra heavyweight torpedoes for the Indian Navy.

Varunastra is an indigenous, ship-launched anti-submarine torpedo developed by the Naval Science and Technological Laboratory. Designed to engage hostile submarines, the weapon features advanced manoeuvring capabilities and can target enemy submarines at long ranges.

The acquisition is expected to strengthen the Navy's anti-submarine warfare capabilities, an important component of maritime security. Ship-launched torpedoes enable naval vessels to engage underwater threats, making them a significant asset in operations aimed at detecting and countering hostile submarines.

How the two defence contracts strengthen India's military capabilities

The two agreements address distinct operational requirements of the Indian Air Force and the Indian Navy. While GSAT-7C is intended to improve secure and seamless military communications, Varunastra will strengthen the Navy's ability to engage underwater threats.

The contracts represent an investment of approximately Rs 4,106 crore in capabilities considered important for the operational effectiveness of the armed forces. They also underline the growing role of Indian defence and aerospace companies in supplying equipment developed for the country's military requirements.

The agreements align with the government's 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' and 'Make-in-India' vision, which seeks to expand indigenous design, development and manufacturing across strategically important sectors. By advancing domestic capabilities in military communications and underwater warfare, the contracts support India's broader objective of building a stronger and more self-reliant defence ecosystem.

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