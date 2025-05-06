Mock drills in India tomorrow: Will schools, colleges, banks, public transport be affected? Despite the large scale and seriousness of the mock drill, the essential services such as banking, public transport, and utilities are expected to continue without disruption.

New Delhi:

The whole nation of India is getting ready for a civil defence mock drill on Wednesday (May 7), with one of the directives stating "provision for crash blackout measures." The exercise is being carried in the country as the tensions with Pakistan rise following the deadly Pahalgam terror attack on April 22.

Earlier in the day, Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan held a meeting over the mock drills for effective Civil Defence Several high-ranking officials, including DG Civil Defence and DG NDRF, attended the meeting at the Ministry of Home Affairs. In a boost to civil defence preparations amid tensions with Pakistan, the Union Home Ministry has decided to organise Civil Defence Exercise and Rehearsal across 244 categorised districts on May 7.

What are objectives of civil defence mock drills

The primary objectives of the mock drill include assessing the effectiveness of air raid warning systems, operationalisation of hotline, radio communication links with IAF, testing functionality of control rooms and shadow rooms, training of civilians including students on civil defence aspects to protect themselves in the event of hostile attack and provision of crash blackout measures.

The other objectives include the provision of early camouflaging of vital installations, to verify the activation and response of Civil Defence Services including warden services, firefighting, rescue operations and depot management, assessing the implementation of crash blackout measures and evaluating the preparedness of evacuation plans and their execution.

Mock drills tomorrow: Will schools, colleges, banks be closed?

Despite the large scale and seriousness of the mock drill, the essential services such as banking, public transport, and utilities are expected to continue without disruption. Delhi Metro and local bus services in the national capital are expected to run as usual. Schools and colleges are also expected to remain open. The Central government has not issued any notices about the suspension of regular services, including schools, colleges, or public institutions.

Other essential services such as hospitals, pharmaceuticals and utility providers—will continue to operate normally. However, authorities have issued advisory, cautioning about temporary road closures, minor traffic delays, and short-term internet outages in some areas as part of the drills.