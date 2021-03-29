Image Source : INDIA TV Mob of sword-wielding men storm gurudwara in Maharashtra's Nanded, injure 10 policemen

A mob of sword-wielding men on Monday attacked policemen, injuring at least 10 of them, after being refused to hold a religious procession amid the coronavirus pandemic.

A video of the incident showed them barging into the gurudwara, break barricades and attack the cops.

"Permission for Hola Mohalla wasn't granted due to COVID-19. Gurudwara committee was informed and they said that they would do it inside the gurudwara. Committee had said they would do it inside Gurudwara premises itself. But around 4 pm when Nishan Sahib was brought to gate, they started arguing and 300-400 youth broke the gate and marched outside. Police personnel suffered injuries, vehicles got damaged," Nanded SP said.

Meanwhile, an FIR has been registered and a probe is underway.

Maharashtra on Monday recorded as many as 31,643 coronavirus cases, taking the tally of infections in the state to 27,45,518. The death toll increased to 54,283 with 102 new fatalities. The state had reported 40,414 infections on Sunday.

READ MORE: Maharashtra records 31,643 new COVID-19 cases, 102 deaths

Latest India News