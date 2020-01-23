Image Source : ANI On Balasaheb's Birthday, Raj Thackeray unveils MNS's new flag bearing Shivaji’s insignia

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Thursday unveiled party’s new saffron colored flag, symbolising his party’s drift towards the Hindutva ideology. MNS President Raj Thackeray unveiled the party's new flag in a rich saffron hue with the symbol of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj''s Royal Seal, at the party''s first mega-convention held at NSE Grounds in Mumbai's Goregaon.

The launch coincides with the birth anniversary of Balasaheb Thackeray, his uncle and founder of the Shiv Sena whic is now being ruled by his cousin and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

The flag bearing the seal of Shivaji reads: “Ever-Increasing Like The Crescent Moon, The Kingdom Of Shivaji, The Son Of Shahaji, Will always seek the welfare of the people.”

ALSO READ | Thackeray clan see another 'son-rise'

On the momentous occasion, Raj Thackeray formally anointed his son, Amit Thackeray as a ''Leader'' of MNS, paving the way for another member of the state''s numero uno Thackeray clan''s gen-next to enter politics.

The development came amid changed political permutations and combinations after the Shiv Sena-Nationalist Congress Party-Congress joined hands to form the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government headed by Uddhav Thackeray, Raj Thackeray''s estranged cousin.