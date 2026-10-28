OPINION | MLC elections with ballot: Why zero for Congress?

New Delhi:

Mixed results have come in the elections held for 28 MLC posts in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Maharashtra and Karnataka. It is, however, surprising that Congress lost all four seats it contested in Karnataka. After Siddaramaiah was replaced by DK Shivakumar as chief minister, this was the first electoral test for the new Chief Minister. He failed.

In the other three states too, Congress scored a blank. One point to note: these MLC elections were held with ballot papers and not electronic voting machines (EVMs). Yet, Congress failed to win a single seat. It shows that the problem lies not with EVMs or electoral lists, but with the party. Normally, MLC elections do not get headlines in newspapers because the electorate is limited to either graduates or teachers. The results can only indicate which party the educated class is supporting.

In the case of UP, it is different. Assembly elections are due next year and the BJP and Samajwadi Party had put in a lot of effort in the MLC elections. Those who won in UP can claim that the results indicate the trend for assembly elections, while those who lost in UP can blame the Election Commission for perceived irregularities. The results from UP clearly indicate that the assembly poll battle is going to be a cliffhanger.

In Bihar, too, the contest was interesting because it was a test for Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraj Party. Prashant Kishor won the Bankipur assembly by-election in July this year. The seat was vacated by BJP President Nitin Nabin. If Jan Suraj Party wins a seat or two, it can say that it has arrived in Bihar’s electoral politics. MLC elections were held in Maharashtra, but there were no clashes or allegations of irregularities. The results came as expected.

Why UP CEO Navdeep Rinwa apologised?

The chief electoral officer of Uttar Pradesh, Navdeep Rinwa, issued a public apology for “inappropriate remarks” made on its X handle while responding to a voter slip showing one voter Ravi Sharma’s father’s name as ‘Ram ne Sharma ko mara.' Acknowledging the error, the CEO’s office posted on X that computers and software are not casteist and that mistakes made by its office did not involve caste discrimination. It further remarked that thankfully Lord Ram did not kill someone from the minority community.

This remark drew sharp criticism from the opposition, and the CEO’s office issued a public apology saying the language, tone and sharp nature of the remarks were inappropriate. One should be careful while making remarks on social media through posts and reels. It is a good thing that the CEO admitted his office’s mistake and apologised. Another good thing that the Election Commission did in UP was to take action against booth-level officers for the inclusion of fake voters. It goes to prove that neither the CEC nor the CEO is involved in the removal or addition of names. This is done by booth-level officers. Taking action against such BLOs will send the right signal.

Stop making reels in Tirupati shrine

Those planning to make reels inside the famous Tirupati shrine, beware. If anybody is caught doing this, he or she can be hauled before the courts. Recently, Tirupati Tirumala Devasthanam vigilance department filed a complaint at the police station against couples who were making reels inside the temple premises using film songs and dance. They had uploaded the reels on social media. TTD has appealed to all pilgrims to respect the sanctity and traditions of the shrine. Millions of pilgrims visit Tirupati every year. If reels are made inside the temple premises, it will harm the sanctity of the shrine. This is a good step taken by the temple administration.

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