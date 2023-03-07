Tuesday, March 07, 2023
     
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin writes letter to PM Modi over arrest of Manish Sisodia

MK Stalin's letter has come days after 9 opposition parties wrote a letter to the Prime Minister on the arrest of Manish Sisodia alleging "blatant misuse of central agencies".

Shashwat Bhandari Edited By: Shashwat Bhandari New Delhi Updated on: March 07, 2023 21:27 IST
Delhi Liquor Policy: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's arrest in the Delhi liquor policy scam case.

