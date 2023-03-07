Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin writes letter to PM Modi over arrest of Manish Sisodia

Delhi Liquor Policy: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's arrest in the Delhi liquor policy scam case.
Stalin's letter has come days after 9 opposition parties wrote a letter to the Prime Minister on the arrest of Manish Sisodia alleging "blatant misuse of central agencies".
ALSO READ | AAP leaders Atishi, Saurabh Bharadwaj appointed ministers in Delhi govt on advice of CM Kejriwal
ALSO READ | 'Rahul Gandhi is in grip of Maoist thought process': BJP hits back at Congress leader