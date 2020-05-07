Inquiry finds no fault of IRB personnel in violence at Mizoram-Tripura border

IRB personnel

A high-level inquiry ordered by the Mizoram government found no "fault" of the two IRB personnel in the incidents of violence at the state''s border with Tripura, amid allegations levelled by some Chakma organisations, officials said on Thursday.

The report also ruled out any involvement of Mizo organisations in the torching of an empty house near the Chakma-dominated Kawnpui village in North Tripura district near the Mizoram border, they said.

The two Indian Reserve Battalion (IRB) personnel from Mizoram, who were guarding the inter-state border, were allegedly beaten up on April 18, and subsequently the house was set on fire two days later. Mizoram''s Director-General of Police SBK Singh ordered a high-level inquiry into the two incidents.

The inquiry was conducted under the supervision of a Deputy Inspector-General (CID).

The inquiry report was submitted and referred to the Home Department recently, Deputy Inspector-General (Headquarters) John Neihlaia told PTI.

The Young Chakma Association and Tripura Chakma Students Association had on April 29 written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah seeking his intervention.

They alleged that the two IRB personnel from Mizoram made communal remarks at a Chakma woman, who fetched water for some local volunteers, guarding the border alongside the personnel.

They further alleged that the two jawans tried to rape the woman after following her till her village and when villagers protested, a clash broke out. The two personnel then went back to their post and filed a complaint against three Chakma volunteers, the letter alleged.

The associations further accused some Mizo organisations of setting a Chakma house on fire on April 20.

DIG Neihlaia said no concrete evidence was found in the inquiry to substantiate the allegations made against the two personnel and the Mizo organisations.

When the IRB personnel instructed the local volunteers to stop playing cards and concentrate on their duty, one of them went to the Kawnpui village and came back with some villagers who assaulted them.

There was miscommunication between the two parties, Neihlaia said, quoting the report.

He said the functionaries of the Mizo associations were with the police at the time when the house is alleged to have been burned down.

It was a kutcha house, he said.

Neihlaia said the government has not receive any communication from the Union Home Ministry regarding the allegations made by the Chakma bodies.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage