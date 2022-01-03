Mizoram reports 152 fresh COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 1,41,901

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Mizoram has so far tested 15,09,468 samples for COVID-19.

Mizoram Covid Update Today: Mizoram on Monday reported a single-day COVID-19 positivity rate of 23.40 per cent, as 152 more people tested positive for the virus, raising the state's tally to 1,41,901, a health department official said.

The positivity rate was “high” because only suspected people were tested, he said.

The death toll remained at 546 as no new fatality was reported in the past 24 hours.

Aizawl district reported the highest number of fresh cases at 56, followed by Serchhip district (39) and Mamit (29), he said.

ALSO READ: India reports 33,750 fresh COVID-19 cases, highest single day spike since September

Mizoram now has 1,732 active cases, while 1,39,623 patients have recovered from the disease.

The present recovery rate is 98.39 per cent and the death rate is 0.38 per cent.

The state has so far tested 15,09,468 samples for COVID-19, the official said.

Over 7.30 lakh people have been inoculated thus far, State Immunisation Officer Lalzawmi said.

Latest India News