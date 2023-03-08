Mizoram Police seizes 17 exotic wildlife species smuggled through Myanmar | PICS

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/MIZORAM POLICE Exotic species seized

In a major success, Mizoram Police seized 17 exotic wildlife species from a vehicle smuggled through Myanmar.

The state police's Twitter handle on Tuesday published a post informing the development.

"Police conducted checking at Tualpui Junction, recovered exotic wildlife species and handed them over to Customs Preventive Force, Champhai for further legal action," Mizoram Police said.

"Wildlife matters. Last night, Khawzawl Police team while conducting random checking at Tualpui Junction, Khawzawl to Rabung road recovered and seized 17 exotic wildlife species (13 various species of birds and 4 monkeys), suspected to be smuggled through Myanmar from one vehicle," tweet read.

"Driven by Vanlalrawna (29) s/o Lallianmawia of Zokhawthar. The seized exotic animals/birds along with vehicle are being handed over to Customs Preventive Force, Champhai for further legal action. Well done, Team Khawzawl. Keep up the 24*7 vigil. #PreserveAndProtectWildlife," it added

(With agency input)

