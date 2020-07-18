Magnitude 4.2 tremors hit Mizoram; ninth earthquake in 1 month

Image Source : PTI Magnitude 4.2 tremors hit Mizoram

Mizoram was hit by ninth earthquake in the last one month after tremors measuring 4.2 on the Richter Scale jolted the state's Champhai district on Friday. According to the officials, no loss of life or property was reported following the earthquake. The earthquake occurred at 3.56 pm and its epicentre was 33 km south-southwest of Champhai, according to the National Centre for Seismology.

The depth of the quake was 10 km, it said.

The tremors were felt in several villages along the Mizoram-Myanmar border, Champhai District Deputy Commissioner Maria C T Zuali said.

The state has witnessed a series of quakes ranging from 4.2 to 5.5 magnitude in the last one month, the officials said.

On July 10, Chief Minister Zoramthanga had asked the Centre to send seismologists or geo-physicists from the Geological Survey of India (GSI) to assess the ground situation and ascertain the cause of the quakes in the state.

Also Read | Magnitude-6.3 earthquake jolts South-West of Champhai in Mizoram

Also Read | Earthquake tremors with magnitude 4.6 felt in Mizoram's Champhai

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage