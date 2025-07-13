Mizoram: Bairabi–Sairang railway line set to connect Aizawl after 26 years Acknowledging the Bairabi–Sairang railway line's critical role in connecting Mizoram to the national network, the UPA government designated it as a National Project in 2008–09. The project gained momentum after Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid its foundation stone on November 29, 2014.

The long-awaited Bairabi–Sairang railway line, first envisioned in 1999, is now a reality. With its commissioning in June 2025 by the Commissioner of Railway Safety, the 51.38-km stretch is set to bring Mizoram’s capital, Aizawl, onto India’s railway map for the first time. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to inaugurate the line soon.

From vision to reality: A 26-year journey

The railway project was first conceptualised in September 1999, but initial challenges—including dense forests, low visibility, and difficult terrain—delayed early survey work. A reconnaissance survey replaced the standard Preliminary Engineering-cum-Traffic (PET) Survey in 2003 due to feasibility issues. The final technical report was submitted by RITES in 2011, setting the stage for construction.

Declared a national project in 2008

Recognising its strategic importance in linking Mizoram with the rest of the country, the UPA government declared the Bairabi–Sairang line a National Project in 2008–09. Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone on November 29, 2014. Land acquisition was completed by 2014–15, and construction began in full swing in 2015–16.

Formidable terrain and unforgiving weather

According to project chief engineer Vinod Kumar, construction was hampered by a short working season—limited to just 4–5 months a year (November to March)—due to heavy monsoon rains from April to October. The alignment passes through steep hills, deep gorges, and valleys, necessitating extensive tunnelling and bridge work.

Massive infrastructure and engineering feats

The railway line includes:

48 tunnels covering 12.853 km

55 major and 87 minor bridges

5 road overbridges and 9 road underbridges

A towering bridge numbered 196, rising 104 metres high, 42 metres taller than the Qutub Minar

Transporting large construction equipment like cranes was a major hurdle, requiring dismantling and reassembly at the site. Material transportation was also difficult, with roads prone to landslides and slippery conditions during rain.

Labour and material challenges

Engineers reported a shortage of local labour, with most workers brought in from other states. Lack of mobile connectivity in hilly areas further discouraged workers from staying. Essential materials like sand and stone chips were sourced from states such as Assam, West Bengal, and Meghalaya, as Mizoram lacked the necessary natural resources.

Strategic boost for Northeast connectivity

Despite logistical nightmares and extreme terrain, the Bairabi–Sairang line is now ready, marking a historic milestone for the Northeast. It is expected to greatly improve connectivity, boost regional trade, and bring economic opportunities to Mizoram, making it a significant step in integrating the region with the rest of India.