Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE 212 people, including 80 students test positive for COVID-19 in Mizoram

Highlights 80 students of 3 private schools in Aizawl test positive for coronavirus in a day

Of the 212 new cases, Aizawl district reports 149 cases

The single-day positivity rate increases to 19.31 per cent

Mizoram's COVID-19 tally surged to 1,31,897 as 212 people including 80 students of three private schools in Aizawl tested positive for novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours, an official statement said on Monday.

The statement issued by the state Information and Public Relations department said that two more persons from Aizawl district succumbed to the infection on Sunday night, taking the COVID-19 death toll to 479.

Of the 212 new cases, Aizawl district reported 149 cases, Champhai (24), Khawzawl (14), Lunglei (10), Mamit (6), Serchhip (4), Kolasib (3) and Lawngtlai (2), it said.

The single-day positivity rate increased to 19.31 per cent as the fresh cases were detected from 1,098 sample tests, it said.

A total of 509 people recovered from COVID-19 on Sunday, taking the total number of recoveries to 1,26,672, the statement said.

Mizoram currently has 4,746 active COVID-19 cases, it said.

According to the state Health department, a total of 13.99 lakh samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far.

Over 7.10 lakh people have been inoculated with COVID-19 vaccine till Saturday, of which more than 5.46 lakh people have been fully vaccinated, it said.

(With ANI inputs)

ALSO READ: India logs 8,488 COVID cases, 249 deaths in 24 hrs; recovery rate at 98.31%

Latest India News