Mission Sudarshan Chakra: Army to procure AK-630 air defence guns, to be deployed along Pakistan border

Mission Sudarshan Chakra

Mission Sudarshan Chakra is India’s plan to create a comprehensive, multi-layered, indigenous security shield by 2035, integrating surveillance, cyber security, and air defence systems to protect key installations from various enemy attacks. Launched on Independence Day 2025 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the mission aims to provide both a defensive barrier and a potential offensive capability, aligning with the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative to enhance self-reliance in defence technology.

Army chief’s warning to Pakistan

Army chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi on Friday gave a satrk warning to Pakistan against terrorist activities in India and asserted that India would not show any restraint in Operation Sindoor 2.0 and the military action would force Pakistan to rethink if it even wants a "place in history and geography".

Details of the tender

"Indian Army Air Defence has floated an RFP for the procurement of six AK630 Air Defence Gun Systems with Advanced Weapon and Equipment India Ltd (AWEIL). The system sought is a 30mm multi-barrel mobile air defence gun system with a high rate of fire," defence officials told ANI.

The gun system will be mounted on a trailer and towed by a high mobility vehicle.

About AK-630 air defence guns

"AK-630 will be utilised to thwart the threat from URAM (Unmanned Aerial Vehicles, Rocket, Artillery and Mortar) and will be used for the protection of key population centres and Centres of Faith in close proximity to the international border and Line of Control," they said.

The gun systems will have a range of up to 4 km with a cyclic rate of fire of up to 3,000 rounds per minute. Detection is achieved through an all-weather electro-optical fire control system.

Integration into the Sudarshan Chakra shield

The system will also form one of the essential pillars of the Sudarshan Chakra shield being developed and will be integrated into the overall air defence architecture. The Indian Army’s Army Air Defence has already played a key role in thwarting Pakistani aerial attacks using drones and aircraft.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also recently visited the Army Air Defence troops in Bhuj, Gujarat, where they had foiled multiple Pakistani attacks during Operation Sindoor.

With inputs from ANI