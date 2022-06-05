Sunday, June 05, 2022
     
Missing minor girl found dead with throat slit in Jaipur, probe on

Police said the girl went missing on Saturday afternoon and later, her naked body was found at an abandoned place near her own residence. A case has been registered.

Poorva Joshi Edited by: Poorva Joshi @poorvajoshi1424
Jaipur Updated on: June 05, 2022 10:23 IST
Missing minor girl found dead with throat slit in Jaipur, probe on

Highlights

  • An eight-year-old girl's throat was slit and she was murdered in Jaipur.
  • The incident took place in the Amer area, informed the police.
  • The girl went missing on Saturday afternoon and later her nude body was found.

In a shocking incident, an eight-year-old girl's throat was slit and she was murdered with a sharp-edged weapon in Rajasthan's Jaipur district on Saturday. The incident took place in the Amer area, informed the police.

"A 7-8 years old girl was killed by slitting her throat in the Amer area. The girl went missing on Saturday afternoon and later her nude body was found at an abandoned place near her residence," Suman Choudhary, Addl DCP Jaipur North told ANI.

Police said the girl went missing on Saturday afternoon and later, her naked body was found at an abandoned place near her own residence. A case has been registered and the matter is being investigated.

(With ANI Inputs)

